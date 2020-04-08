WATCH: Will President Trump pardon Tiger King’s Joe Exotic?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — During the White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, a reporter asked President Trump if he would consider a pardon for Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is the centerpiece of the Netflix viral documentary “Tiger King.”

The 57-year-old is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot, but he claims he’s been wrongfully convicted.

“I know nothing about it,” President Trump said. “22 years for what? What did he do?”

After the reporter briefing explained the murder-for-hire plot, the president began asking other reporters in the room if they would recommend a pardon.

“I’ll take a look,” he said.

