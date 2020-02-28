WATCH: Would-be thief scared off with creative deterrent

Live Now
PORTERVILLE (KRON) – A woman near Porterville was sick of thieves stealing tools and other objects out of her and her neighbor’s cars so she came up with a clever way to scare them off.

Rigged to the back of a pickup truck, the video shows a motion activated sprinkler spray a potential thief on a bike snooping around the bed of the vehicle.

