WATCH: Would-be thief scared off with creative deterrent

PORTERVILLE (KRON) – A woman near Porterville was sick of thieves stealing tools and other objects out of her and her neighbor’s cars so she came up with a clever way to scare them off.
Rigged to the back of a pickup truck, the video shows a motion activated sprinkler spray a potential thief on a bike snooping around the bed of the vehicle.
