MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing traffic delays in Mountain View, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

The water main break is located at the juncture of West Middlefield Road and Old Middlefield Way. MVPD states that officers are on the scene of the water main break for traffic control as crews work to address the issue.

Road closures are in effect, but it is unclear when they may be reopened at this time. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

