SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A water main break is causing lane closures in the Lakewood neighborhood of Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS says there is only one traffic lane open in each direction on Fair Oaks Boulevard between Highway 101 and Tasman Drive. Crews are on the scene working to repair the break. At this time DPS anticipates the crew will be able to repair the break by 8 p.m. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area, so drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.