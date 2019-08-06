‘We are always prepared’: Oakland police discuss active shooter preparedness

OAKLAND (KRON) — The alleged suspect in the El Paso Walmart massacre reportedly traveled 600 miles to the location of a heavily populated Hispanic community, raising the concern by some of an outsider coming to the Bay Area to perpetrate a mass shooting in Oakland’s Fruitvale district, targeting Latinos.

“There is no known threat at this time but we are always prepared for if it should happen, when it would happen,” said Oakland Police Spokesperson Johnna Watson.

Watson says one reason, Intel shared among law enforcement agencies, keeps Oakland police on alert and ready for any potential threat of an active shooter

“We have an intel unit, our intelligence unit, and they monitor local, state and federal. That information is shared throughout all of our neighboring law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, Department of Justice,” she said.

Fruitvale businessman Hugo Gurrero says there is concern that someone might target huge gathering like Fruitvale’s Day of the Dead celebration

“It’s scared right now because I told you pretty soon it will be Dia de los Muertos, sometimes have 80,000, 85,000 people,” he said.

We can’t forget that the City of Oakland experienced its own mass shooting back in April 2012 at Oikos University where 10 people were shot, seven of whom lost their lives

“This is a day and a memory that we will never forget. This was a mass shooting for us. It happened very quickly. Our armored vehicle came down Edgewater. All of our SWAT members were there, they didn’t waste anytime,” Watson said. “We had a shooter inside who had already started shooting people. We learned so many lessons. We changed our policy. We changed our training specific to mass shootings.”

Oakland police say officers will rely on the post-Oikos shooting training to help keep people safe.

