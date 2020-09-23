‘We are ready… It is time’: Disney Parks call on CA officials to allow reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – Disney Parks and Resort executives are asking officials to allow California Disney theme parks to reopen, warning that continued closure would cause devastation.
Disneyland and California Adventure have now been closed for six months due to coronavirus closures.
Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products, Josh D’Amaro, is putting pressure on California Governor Gavin Newsom to announce guidelines.
The organization held a private press conference on Tuesday to discuss operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to the Orange County and Anaheim communities, and the tens of thousands of people who rely on us for employment,” D’Amaro said. “We are ready, and more importantly, it’s time.”
D’Amaro added more than 80,000 people in the area rely on the company for employment.
All California theme parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Legoland California closed in mid-March.
Governor Newsom hinted that an announcement on theme park reopening guidelines was coming “very, very shortly.”
