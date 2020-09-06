‘We can stick together’: Jacob Blake speaks out from hospital bed

(KRON) – Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Wisconsin police shared a powerful message from his hospital bed.

The video was posted to Twitter by Blake’s family lawyer, Ben Crump.

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs… something you need to move around and move forward in life can be taken from you like this.” “I promise you, I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this,” Blake said.

Blake said he experiences pain 24/7.

He closed out his message encouraging people to “change your lives out there. We can stick together.”

According to Blake’s father, he is now out of the ICU, confirmed with News Nation.

