Frank Buckley talks to Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, about what can be done at the federal level to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“We’ve been speaking out about this for a year now. We could see it coming with Trump’s usage of the terms “China virus”, “Wuhan virus” and “Kung flu,” Chu said. “So, it was with great alarm that we saw an uptick in the anti-Asian hate crimes.”

Watch the full interview below: