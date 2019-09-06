‘We didn’t get justice’: Father of Ghost Ship victim speaks out

OAKLAND (KRON) — The father of 20-year-old Michela Gregory, one of 36 people killed in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire nearly three years ago, says justice was not served with Thursday’s acquittal and mistrial.

David Gregory says he’s in shock and disbelief after Max Harris was acquitted and a mistrial was declared for defendant Derick Almena.

“We were hoping for justice, but didn’t get justice today,” he said.

In terms of the jury’s inability to reach a unanimous verdict for Almena, David Gregory says he doesn’t blame the jurors.

“I do not blame them, they had a tough job to do. So many lies were told during the trial and they had decide what was truth and not. There were more lies than truth,” he said.

Harris and Almena were facing 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for those who died in the warehouse fire on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.