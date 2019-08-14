Weather Alert: Triple digit temperatures, heat warnings

(KRON) A summer heat wave is scorching the Bay Area. Records could fall as there are triple digits inland and even hot temperatures at the coast.

There are heat warnings for the Carquinez Straight and Delta area. Heat advisories for the East Bay Hills, East Bay interior valleys, North Bay Hills, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Clara Valley and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The heat warnings and advisories are in effect through Thursday evening since temperatures will be in the same range Thursday as well.

Bay Area Temperatures at 4:00 pm:

San Francisco 91

Novato 99

Santa Rosa 99

Napa 99

Vallejo 101

Oakland 91

Concord 103

Antioch 102

Livermore 103

Hayward 95

Fremont 99

San Jose 97

Mountain View 92

Redwood City 96

Temperatures as you head out the door for your Wednesday afternoon shows widespread 90s along the coast and 100s as you head inland. The Heat Advisory remains in effect for the interior valleys of the North Bay & East Bay now through 8 pm Thursday. Stay cool & hydrated #BayArea pic.twitter.com/Z3CvxRQKHW — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) August 14, 2019