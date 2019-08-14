Weather Alert: Triple digit temperatures, heat warnings

(KRON) A summer heat wave is scorching the Bay Area. Records could fall as there are triple digits inland and even hot temperatures at the coast.
There are heat warnings for the Carquinez Straight and Delta area. Heat advisories for the East Bay Hills, East Bay interior valleys, North Bay Hills, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Clara Valley and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The heat warnings and advisories are in effect through Thursday evening since temperatures will be in the same range Thursday as well.
Bay Area Temperatures at 4:00 pm:
San Francisco 91
Novato 99
Santa Rosa 99
Napa 99
Vallejo 101
Oakland 91
Concord 103
Antioch 102
Livermore 103
Hayward 95
Fremont 99
San Jose 97
Mountain View 92
Redwood City 96
CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S ONLINE WEATHER CENTER
- Ghost Ship Trial: Jurors request read back of witness testimony during deliberation
- Lawmakers question possible PG&E power shutoffs during wildfires
- Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay
- Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant
- Extreme heat causes major power outage in Danville