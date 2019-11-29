Weather conditions for holiday travel throughout the US

(KRON) – Wintry weather temporarily loosened its grip across much of the U.S. just in time for Thanksgiving, but travelers were bracing for heavy snow and blizzard conditions in some areas as they made plans to return home.

Snowfall made a dramatic appearance in some parts of California during one of the busiest times for travelers.

But things are a bit different a couple states over.

Grand Junction, Colorado hasn’t seen any snow, but Chief Meteorologist Kris Nation said that’s all about to change.

The storm that hit California has slowed down, and is on its way East.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Western Colorado and Winter Weather Advisories.

Nation said they are expecting around 18 inches of snow.

And in southwestern Colorado, they are to expect 45 to 50 inches of snow.