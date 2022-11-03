SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for another chilly morning Thursday with frost possible in valleys. Daytime highs are expected in the 50s on the coast and in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the region.

Overnight lows are expected in the high 30s and low 40s. North Bay valleys could see frost early Thursday and chilly temperatures are in store for the rest of the region over the next two days.

More rain is expected to move down the coast into the North Bay late Saturday night, and for the rest of the Bay Area on Sunday morning.

