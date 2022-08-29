OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Webster Tube will be closed overnight for maintenance work three days this week, according to Caltrans. The closures will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The tube, which takes motorists from Oakland to Alameda, will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 4:30 a.m. the next morning, Caltrans said. During the day, the tube will be open for traffic. The closures will allow for tunnel washing and maintenance work, according to Caltrans.

