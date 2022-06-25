DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — The Danville Police Department is reminding residents several downtown streets will be closed this weekend due to Summerfest. The closures started at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place through 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Hartz Avenue will be closed between Diablo Road and Hartz Way. Prospect Avenue will be closed between the Clock Tower municipal parking lot entrance and Front Street.

Church Street will be closed between Railroad Avenue and the entrance to the Village Theatre municipal parking lot. School Street will be closed between Hartz Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Front Street and Railroad Avenue will be open to through traffic, and free parking is available in all municipal parking lots surrounding the venue. Summerfest will include more than 150 arts, crafts and food vendors that will line Hartz Avenue.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on Summerfest, visit www.danvillesummerfest.com or call the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce at (925) 837-4400.

