‘Welcome back’: Kevin Durant arrives for 1st game back in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A familiar face is back in the Bay but sporting a new team at Chase Center.

Kevin Durant was spotted at Chase Center ahead of the Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors matchup.

A ‘Welcome Back Kevin Durant’ message was displayed on a TV screen where Durant passed by.

Kevin Durant arrives for his first game back in the Bay Area.@BrooklynNets take on the @warriors at 8:30pm/et on ABCpic.twitter.com/Sl0toxT51H — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2021

Fans speculated that Warriors players felt some type of way towards KD after he decided to leave the Bay for Brooklyn. But when the Nets hosted the Dubs last year, Steph and Durant proved that not to be the case at all.

Video of the two basketball stars hugging after the game gained lots of attention.

After three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and winning two of those, the stars and Dubs organization have a ton of admiration for KD.

Although fans aren’t able to pack Chase Center for Duran’t return, the game will certainly be a special one. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.