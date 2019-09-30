‘We’re going to miss you’: Fans wish Bochy farewell

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It wasn’t a pretty end to the season for the Giants as they fell to the Dodgers 9-0, but fans still packed Oracle Park for Bruce Bochy’s final game.

It was an unfortunate series to end on for such a storied leader, but a special day nonetheless at Oracle.

In his 13-year tenure with the Giants – Bochy lead this team to three World Series Championships and he’s achieved 2,000 wins as a manager.

A true game-changing leader that Giants fans said they are definitely going to miss.

“Thank you Bochy,” one fan said. “We’ve loved the run. Thank you for the World Series, we’re going to miss you.”

“He’s legendary,” another Giants fan said. “He’s the best manager we have ever had or have ever seen.”

From homemade signs and t-shirts, to commemorative jackets and even earrings with his name in them — Giants fans paid tribute to Bruce Bochy Sunday, any way they could.

Not even Dodgers fans could deny his contribution to the game

“That’s one of the reasons we came up,” a Dodger fan said. “To support him. He’s had a great career and a great manager.”

A fog horn salute from fans and a first pitch from his son Brett got things started on Sunday.

Though the scoreboard didn’t go their way — fans kept the stadium packed until the very end.

And that was something the skipper himself couldn’t appreciate more.

“An emotional rollercoaster going on all day,” Bochy said. “I just wish we played a little better. Besides that, this is a day I’ll never forget.”