Were you affected by the Equifax data breach? Find out here if you’re owed money

(KRON/KSNT) — Millions of Californians may be eligible to receive a settlement after a massive data breach involving the credit agency Equifax.

The company is set to pay $700 million after exposing the personal information of millions of Americans.

The 2017 data breach exposed names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases, drivers licenses of Americans.

“You’ll be able to request reimbursement for your time and money spent trying to avoid or recover from identity theft, such as money you paid out to freeze or unfreeze your credit report,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said earlier this week. “So I highly encourage everyone to sign up for the alert and get the relief your entitled to.”

Becerra was one of dozens of state attorneys general who sued the company because of the breach.

The state will get $18.7 million from Equifax, money that will go toward fighting future cases like this.

“Money we receive in penalties gives us the opportunity to get ready to deal with future violators, that way it’s not just on taxpayers dime, it’s on the dime of those who violated the law,” he said.

>> To see if you are entitled to receive compensation, click here or call 1-833-759-2982.

Equifax is offering affected consumers a one-time $125 payment or up to 10 years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance.

First, consumers need to find out if their information was exposed.

If you were affected, click here to file a claim with the FTC and either get a $125 settlement payment or free credit monitoring. You will again need to list some private information.

Alongside filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report once a year.

To watch for suspicious activity, AnnualCreditReport.com offers a combined report from Equifax, Experian and Trans Union.

