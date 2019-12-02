Wet weather causes flight delays, cancellations at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As many pack up and head home after Thanksgiving, travelers at San Francisco International Airport experienced hundreds of delays and cancellations.

Those returning home Sunday and Monday will likely encounter bad weather as snow and strong winds are expected in the Northeast and stormy weather in the Bay Area.

Many of the delays and cancellations caused by winter-like weather and storms in the Northeast.

“Yep, supposed to be about 14 inches of snow around Boston when we get there,” Lando Ettrick said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights arriving at SFO were delayed by an average of four and a half hours on Sunday.

“I thought it cleared up this morning is what they said when we landed. So they were finally going to start letting people out, I learned what the problem was,” Gerry McGeachy said. “Apparently when there’s a certain kind of wind, there’s only a certain way in and out so they have to line up all the planes to take off on the runway so it delayed all the planes by 3 hours and 1 minute.”

Some flights leaving San Francisco, heading to places like Boston, Newark, New York and Philadelphia were also delayed.

Others traveling internationally took the brunt of the bad weather too.

“You know the weather is what it is,” a traveler said. “We flew in from Dublin to San Francisco yesterday and we saw there was a delay of about four and a half hours and that turned into a cancellation and an evening in San Francisco which is not the worst place in the world to have to hang out of the evening.”

Despite delays and cancellations, SFO crowds came in waves on Sunday.

