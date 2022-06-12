BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is known for many things: the beaches, theme parks and famous landmarks. And, one less popular aspect: the price.

House hunters may find properties in the $1 million range in Bakersfield, Fresno and even San Diego. But in San Francisco or Los Angeles, you may find less than what you bargained for.

Here’s a look at what you might get for $1 million in Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Bakersfield

Bakersfield is considered one of the most affordable of the bunch. One million dollars encompasses many of the city’s top-tier homes. There are only a few houses on the market in the $1 million price range.

Generally, you can get over 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms. As of early June, there were only about four homes listed in that price range.

For example, there is a 3,587-square-foot house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located in the gated community Masterpiece Estates, according to the Zillow website.

Aside from the few $1 million houses, there are also empty lots available to build new homes on.

Fresno

Fresno is very much the same. Generally, that price tag can get you over 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms as well as empty lots for new construction.

For example, there is a 3,695-square-foot house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms near the Golden State Highway, according to Zillow.

Bonus: This house features six attached garage spaces, according to Zillow.

San Diego

In San Diego, buyers can generally find homes in the 2,000-square-foot range for $1 million.

For example, there is a 2,121-square-foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms located near the San Carlos area, according to Zillow.

This home features a fireplace and stainless steel appliances, according to the Zillow website.

In San Diego, the lots go for around $1.1 million and are mainly marketed for multi-family construction, according to the Zillow website.

Los Angeles

In the busy City of Angels, house hunters can find slightly smaller houses and condos in the $1 million price range.

From an 868-square-foot home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage deep in the Hollywood Hills to a 1,144-square-foot condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms near South Park, buyers will find the square footage in Los Angeles a bit pricier than the Central Valley, according to Zillow.

The condo also features a view of the city and has shared building amenities including a hot tub, pool, movie room and a fitness center, according to Zillow.

Similar to San Diego, the empty lots range from $1 to $1.2 million and are marketed for multi-family construction, according to the Zillow website.

San Francisco

San Francisco is considered one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. There, buyers can generally find homes and condos in the 1,000-square-foot range and below depending on location.

Starting with a 876-square-foot condo in the East Cut part of San Francisco, featuring one bedroom and one bathroom. The condo also comes with an in-unit washer, dryer and dishwasher, according to Zillow.

Buyers can find a house near Bernal Heights for slightly above $1 million. For example, a 1,221-square-foot house with two bedrooms and one bathroom near a BART station and San Francisco Muni is listed or $1.1 million, but it is “a fixer in need of major repair,” according to the Zillow listing.

So, the real question is: What would you rather spend $1 million on, space or location?