OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland?

Turns out they’re almost 30 years old!

The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website.

The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two identical towers with roofs shaped like pyramids. A rotunda on the ground, and a skybridge in the air, connect the buildings.

One of the towers contains a federal courthouse of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and the other contains a conference center and a post office.

Other tenants include the Internal Revenue Service, the Coast Guard and the Veterans Health Administration.

The building is named for Oakland’s mayor from 2007 to 2011, who died in 2018.

In 2020, a Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood was killed and another officer was injured when they were attacked by U.S. Air Force sergeant Steven Carrillo in a drive-by shooting at the building. Carrillo was part of the right-wing extremist boogaloo movement, and was just sentenced last month to 41 years in prison.