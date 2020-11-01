Columbia Professor Jamal Green talks about how a contested election could happen and what that would like in 2020.
impact the judicial system and @RealDonaldTrump’s appointments could have if the election is contested.
Latest Stories:
- Dia de los Muertos celebration lives on in Oakland, San Rafael
- FBI investigating incident where ‘Trump train’ surrounded Biden bus
- Here’s how to score McDonald’s newest menu items for free
- Watch Live: Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- What happens if the presidential election is contested?