(KRON) — Memorial Weekend unofficially kicks off the summer travel season, but if you’ve been gearing up to enjoy summer travel, be prepared for crowds.

Revenge travel could still impact travel costs this year, according to travel website The Vacationer. “Revenge travel” is a term coined in 2021 to describe the desire to travel after years of pandemic lockdowns, according to Alan Fyall, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Visit Orlando Endowed Chair of Tourism Marketing at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management. Fyall says the desire is a normal one.

Though most pandemic-era restrictions have since ended, many people have still had limited ability to travel over the past several years. However, that is quickly changing. Almost 85% of respondents said they intend to travel at least once this summer, according to a survey of 1,017 American adults conducted by travel company The Vacationer.

(Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

More than 60% of those who are planning to travel intend to do so domestically, the survey said. At least 54% of the adults surveyed also said they intended to travel by plane.

So what does this mean for airline fares? Increased demand will likely mean increased costs. More people booking means fuller planes and hotels, as well as possible delays. The hotel, airline and rental car industries are also still recovering from pandemic limitations and this could create the perfect storm for a “flightmare.”

KRON On is streaming now

Airline fares experienced a 17.7% increase between March 2022 and March 2023, according to the U. S. Department of Labor. The average amount spent on airline fares grew from $243.689 to $286.814 over the past year.

Another reason for rising travel costs is inflation, according to Hopper. The price of jet fuel has also skyrocketed to its highest level since 2008, which could impact airline fares for months to come, Hopper says.