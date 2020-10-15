What is Spirit Day? Supporting LGBTQ youth in October

A rainbow flag set up by Ronnie Alvarez, lead designer of Balloon Magic, flies over the skyline at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the third Thursday of October, which means people on social media are “going purple” to show support for LGBTQ youth.

The initiative was started by GLAAD, a media organization founded in 1985. The organization says it “rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance.”

Spirit Day allows for everyone to join GLAAD in standing up for young people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer and may get bullied for it.

We know it's a busy news day (like every day in 2020 🥵), but we really want to get #SpiritDay trending because it's important for LGBTQ youth to see our support. Will you help us? 💜 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 15, 2020

According to statistics from the Trevor Project:

70.1% of LGBTQ students report verbal harassment

71% of LGBTQ students report experiencing homophobia from school staff because of their gender expression

29% of LGBTQ youth experienced homelessness, been kicked out or run away

GLAAD is asking people to get #SpiritDay trending.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a tweet said:

“This #SpiritDay — and every day — we must stand up to hate and intolerance. It’s up to all of us to ensure every young person is affirmed and accepted just as they are — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

