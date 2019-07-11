What to do if you’re approached by ICE agents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday that ICE raids are “absolutely going to happen,’ starting Sunday.

But according to local immigration attorneys, raids have already begun in the Bay Area.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the lawmakers delayed immigration raids originally scheduled to occur in late last month.

Raids were slated to happen in 10 U.S. cities, including San Francisco, in late June.

Just before the raids were expected to begin, President Donald Trump delayed them for two weeks.

According to CNN, the raids could now happen this weekend nationwide, but may be more targeted than the prior operation.

Amid the threat of ICE raids, Oakland-based Centro Legal de la Raza is offering assistance and information to Bay Area families who may be impacted by the threat of deportation.

Some of the steps the organization encourages immigrants to take are:

Talk to an immigration services provider about your options Find out what to do if you have a green card, a visa or no immigration status

Make a family preparedness plan

Find out what documents to carry and what not to carry

Know your rights before speaking to officers or letting someone inside your home

Know your legal options and when to speak with a lawyer

If an immigration agent comes to your home or workplace, you have the right to remain silent You also have the right to speak to a lawyer and refuse to sign anything until you consult with a lawyer



>>Click here for more information and translations of the resources

The center encourages anyone who witnesses a raid by immigration agents to contact United We Dream by calling 1-844-363-1423 or texting 877877.

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the most recent threat of immigration raids by saying in a video posted on Twitter, “In California, I want folks to know you have rights. Know your rights, learn more about your rights.”