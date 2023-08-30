(KRON) — Bey is in the Bay Area as Beyoncé brings her “Renaissance World Tour” to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Wednesday night. With some tickets going for close to $3,000, fans began lining up for the much-anticipated show in the early hours of the morning.

Queen Bey has asked her fans to wear silver in celebration of Virgo season and merchandise will be available at different locations around the stadium. With doors set to open at 7 p.m. and the show scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m., one question fans are asking is, what will the weather in Santa Clara be like Wednesday night?

With the Bay Area in the midst of a one-day heat spike that’s led to Red Flag warnings in the North Bay, KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan says members of the “BeyHive” could be in for a hot one.

“For Beyoncé fans flocking to Santa Clara today expect warm temperatures throughout the day topping off at about 90 degrees,” Grogan said.

Beyond the warm temps, Grogan said fans may also have to contend with wildfire smoke.

“Plenty of sunshine will be in the South BEY but be aware that we have a Spare the Air Alert in effect today due to wildfire smoke from the north drifting into the Bay Area,” she added. “So you may see some hazy conditions.”

While temperatures are expected to cool down somewhat by showtime, Grogan advises fans arriving early and spending the day outside the venue to take precautions against the heat.

“If you’re planning to be tailgating before the show, make sure you’re staying hydrated and have your sunscreen on for that South Bay sun, which will be plentiful,” Grogan said. “Temps as you start the show at 8 p.m. will be in the mid to upper 70s.”

While the brightest star in Santa Clara Wednesday night will be onstage, Grogan said there’s another spectacle awaiting fans when they leave the show.

“Don’t forget to cast your eyes to the sky on your way out of the show tonight as we have a Super Moon,” Grogan said. “The moon is closer to the earth than normal and will appear larger and brighter in the sky.”