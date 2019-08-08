What you need to know for Burning Man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get your dust-proof outfit and your freaky-self ready, because Burning Man is fast approaching. The annual event, which an estimated 26,000 Californians attend, will take place from August 25 to September 2, and feature community sourced, art, music and experiences.

If you are a “virgin,” or someone who hasn’t attended before, navigating Burning Man can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we have everything you need to know to get weird in the dust.

JOIN A CAMP

While Burning Man is getting close, there still might be time to hop into a camp which will be much easier than going alone. Because the only facilities at Burning Man are the ones provided by the community, joining a camp will provide you with a bit of infrastructure and help from more experienced burners. A list of camps are available on the Burning Man website if you personally don’t know of any.

HELP OUT

No one wants a sparkle pony in their group. A lot of people put in a ton of effort every year to make Burning Man what it is, and engaging with that community is a part of the reward. If you join a camp, make sure you show up for any duties you agree too. There will be plenty of time to hit DJ sets and wander into the playa. Burning Man is also a leave-no-trace event, so help out volunteers and pick up any trash you see. Lastly, be open to helping people out that might have come a little unprepared… which leads to our next tip.

COME PREPARED

As said, there is no infrastructure on the playa and what you bring in is what you will have for your duration. Water is obviously essential, and bring more than you think you will need. The website advises 1.5 gallons per person a day. Non-perishable food is preferred, but you can always cook things ahead of time, like chili, and freeze it in plastic containers. Backpacking style meals that only need boiling water are also an option and contain a ton of calories.

If you don’t have an RV, bring tried and true camping equipment. Burning Man is famous for dust storms that can blow in and you don’t want your cheap tent to fly away or be full of sand. This also applies to clothing. While it’s almost essential to dress up, bring clothing you don’t mind getting dirty as well as some eye protection, like ski goggles. Watch this “survival video” for more details, and read the official tips here.

HAVE FUN

Many consider Burning Man a highlight experience and the opportunity to let loose is a big reason why. Be open to new experiences while respecting your own boundaries and the boundaries of others. Dance all night, meet new people, show off any creative aspects of your personality, and don’t be afraid to go out on your own.

Good luck, and have a happy burn!

