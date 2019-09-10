What’s a ‘Slofie?’ Here’s a look at Apple’s new iPhone features

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – “Selfie” aficionados, heads up.

During Apple’s product launch at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters Tuesday, developers announced that the new iPhone 11’s camera has an eye-catching new feature.

It’s called a “slofie.”

iPhone 11 users can take self-recorded videos to new heights of social media glamour by recording selfies in a slow motion shot.

“Slofies” are created through the new iPhone 11’s 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera at 120 fps.

Whether “slofies” will be accepted onto the social media landscape remains unknown. Memes have already surfaced poking fun at the “slofie,” including memes featuring slow-moving sloths.

Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie.

Selfie fans aside, Apple utilized professional videographers to help showcase its newest products’ features in front of a theater packed with international journalists Tuesday.

Hello to your next selfie — it's a "slofie" #AppleEvent just revealed this new feature for taking slow motion selfies

Most notably, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are equip with three cameras on the back, including a wide-angle lens that garnered enthusiastic cheers from the audience. Apple engineers also spotlighted recently-developed “nightmode” technology that dramatically alters natural lighting in dark environments.

As anticipated, Apple’s new iPhones are similar to previous models. But the newest versions offer betters cameras and new effects.

“iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The cheaper model, iPhone 11, starts at $700, while the more expensive versions, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, start with a price tag of $1,000.

Apple Watch

Here is your first look at the brand new Apple Watch #AppleEvent

New Apple Watch , part II

#AppleEvent : Apple’s newest iPhone

Talk about amazing technology 😮