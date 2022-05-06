SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp will be finally rolling out its long-anticipated Reactions feature.

IOS and Android users will now be able to react to messages as they can on Instagram. Although the Reactions feature started to roll out today, it might take several days or even weeks for the feature to start working for all users. Users will be able to reach with six different emojis: thumbs up, red heart, laughing face, surprised face, teary face, and hands together (depicting saying thanks or prayer).

Here’s how to use the new Reactions feature on WhatsApp:

Long press on a message. Tap to select one of the displayed emojis.

You can react to messages in your individual and group chats with emojis. To view all reactions to a message, tap the reactions emoji below the message.

Note:

You can only add one reaction per message.

Reactions to disappearing messages will disappear when the message disappears.

It’s not possible to hide reactions or reaction counts.

Recipients might see your reaction before you remove it or if removing it wasn’t successful. You won’t be notified if removing a reaction wasn’t successful.

To learn more about how to use WhatsApp new Reactions feature, click here.