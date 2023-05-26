SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Not only are travelers taking to the skies, they’re also hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, most travelers will be driving to their destinations over the holiday weekend.

“Very busy roads, 42 million Americans will be traveling this year,” said John Treanor with AAA Northern California.

With road-trips up six percent over the last year, 37 million Americans are expected to be driving this year. Which brings us to the subject of fuel prices.

Statewide, gas prices are at around $4.83 a gallon.

But for the Bay area, prices are higher on average.

Bay Area gas prices:

San Francisco: $4.98

Santa Rosa: $4.98.

Napa: $4.95.

San Rafael $4.86

Oakland: $4.82

In Vallejo and Fairfield, gas prices are around $4.80. The cheapest prices at the pump in the Bay Area can be found in San Jose at $4.76 a gallon.

Best times to travel?

Whether you’re heading out on a trip or heading back home, on Friday, the best time to travel by car is before noon. On Monday, you’ll need to hit the road even earlier, with the best time being before 10 a.m.

If you can put off traveling until Tuesday, you’ll want to go before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

Worst times to travel?

Now that we’ve talked about the best times to travel, there are the times you’ll want to avoid.

On Friday, the worst times to travel will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Monday, the worst times to travel will be between noon and 3 p.m.

And on Tuesday, you’ll want to try and avoid traveling between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

AAA says to expect more people traveling by road this holiday weekend. The association also urges travelers to plan ahead and have a backup plan.

“Plan, plan for traffic and try to drive as early as you can. Today being Friday, that’s the busiest day,” said Treanor. “No matter where you go, expect major traffic this weekend.”