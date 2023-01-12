SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area and the question on many people’s minds is, when will it end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While surveying storm damage in Capitola Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the current series of storms was projected to last at least until the middle of next week.

But while there may not be a clear end in sight, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan, we could at least be in for a break.

“I am thrilled to report that we have a break in the rain coming for Thursday!” Grogan said. “Unfortunately, it is not a long-lived break as we head back into a rainy pattern by Friday afternoon, but any break is welcome.”

With the bulk of Thursday’s rain expected to fall in the North Bay, much of the Bay Area can enjoy a brief respite from the storms with smaller amounts of rain. However, another storm is projected to move through the region Friday through Sunday.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“Our parade of storms however does pick back up as we head into the weekend with another atmospheric river set up where tropical moisture is funneled towards California allowing us to see elevated rain totals once again,” Grogan explained. “Thursday will also see the Russian River face the possibility of overflowing its banks once more and many of the North Bay creeks and streams are also at or near flood stage.”

While the break between storms will bring some relief, we’re not out of the woods yet according to Grogan. Gov. Newsom also emphasized that the storms represent continuing danger, saying “these conditions are serious and they are deadly” during his remarks in Capitola Tuesday.

Grogan agrees.

“Put succinctly, we are oversaturated to a point of it becoming increasingly dangerous and recovering from this will require a much bigger break from the rain then what we have currently coming our way,” she said.

When will the rain stop?

As to when it will all end, Grogan said it’s not yet clear.

“So when does this end? That is still an open question,” she said. “What I can say for certain is that it will not be in the next five days. But you can count on the fact that I am watching very closely and will be the first one to let you know as soon as I see the pattern shift we so desperately need.”

With the storms ongoing, Flood Watch was issued Wednesday evening for San Francisco County and parts of the North Bay.

At least 17 Californians have been killed in connection to the ongoing storms. On Wednesday, a woman was found dead in a car submerged in the floodwaters in Sonoma County.