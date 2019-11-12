How to watch the Trump impeachment hearings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump will happen Wednesday and Friday on Capitol Hill.

With the bang of a gavel, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will open the impeachment hearings Wednesday into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family. Big questions loom, including how strongly officials connected what Trump called that “favor” to U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Impeachable offenses? Worthy of Trump’s removal? And critically, will a pair of diplomats and their accounts nudge more Americans behind impeaching the nation’s 45th president?

When & how to watch:

The public hearings begin at 7 a.m. PST Wednesday.

KRON4’s Catherine Heenan will be joined by political analysts Tom Del Becarro and Michael Yaki to discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

How will the hearings work?

— House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and ranking Republican Devin Nunes deliver opening remarks.

— Schiff swears in witnesses. They will be Ambassador William “Bill” Taylor and Foreign Service officer George Kent.

— Questions begin and last 90 minutes, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Only Schiff, Nunes and their designated staff can do the asking. Schiff can add additional time for this phase.

— Members of the panel get five minutes each to ask questions, alternating between Republicans and Democrats. Schiff can call members in any order.

— Breaks are expected. During these breaks KRON’s Catherine Heenan and our political analysts will discuss the highlights of what’s happened so far.

What comes next?

Marie Yovanovitch testifies Friday.

She has twice served as an ambassador — to the Kyrgyz Republic and to Armenia — before being confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in a Senate voice vote in July 2016.

Seen as a tough ambassador, at a time when the U.S. was trying to root out corruption in the young democracy, she was recalled from Ukraine by Trump last spring. Democrats are casting her as a victim of Trump’s alleged misconduct.

Known as Masha, Yovanovitch testified on Oct. 11 that she was told that people were “looking to hurt” her.

More hearings are expected next week.

