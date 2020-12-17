When you can expect a COVID-19 alert

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Now that the Bay Area ICU availability has dropped below 15% and the region will go into a mandatory lockdown at midnight, residents can expect a Cal OES text alert Friday at noon telling them to shelter-in-place.

The alert, sent through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, will read “State of California: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov”

The message will also be sent in Spanish and will read:

“Estado de CA: Nueva orden de salud publica en tu area. Quedate en casa, excepto para la actividad esencial. COVID-19 se esta propagando rapidamente. Usa mascarilla. Manten tu distancia.”

The geographically-targeted text messages will be sent to residents in the Bay Area Region counties of: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

The lockdown will last until January 7th and may extend further if the region’s ICU availability stays below 15%. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order and return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy once the ICU availability projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Currently all of California is under lockdown except the Northern California region.