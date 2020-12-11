Where have the Clorox wipes gone?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As people scour the internet and stores for Clorox wipes that have been out of stock for months, executives of the the companies have some bad news.

The Oakland based company will not be able to be adequately stock stores until mid-2021 as sales have taken off during the COVID-19 pandemic and people attempt to protect against infections.

“People are suffering, Covid is surging, but everything we know right now – we probably won’t be back in the type of in-stock positions, or you know, what people are used to going to the store, until mid-2021,” Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said in an interview airing Thursday night on NBC Nightly News.

This is the third time this year where the company has had to roll back supply exceptions due to the unprecedented demand in a product that normally sees reliable, steady sales with a slight bump during flu season.

The wipes are among several products that have seen shortages since the beginning of the pandemic, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Reynolds said the company plans to significantly ramp up production, and by February it ship 1.5 million canisters and packages of wipes daily.