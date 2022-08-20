SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State has a dark side, ranking No. 16 in the United States for violent crime per capita.

But not everywhere in California is created equal and certain jurisdictions have more reported violent crime than others.

The Public Policy Institute of California found the violent crime rate per capita in all California counties in 2019 based on reported crime statistics (the most recent Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime in the United States report available on the agency’s website is from 2019). The reported violent crimes included murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, the same as the FBI’s report.

KRON4 looked at ten California counties to compare reported per capita crime rates (per 100,000 residents).

View of Stockton, Calif. looking west toward I-5. (Getty Images)

Total violent crime

Statewide – 436.5

Alameda – 584.7

San Francisco – 683.7

Santa Clara – 325.4

Sacramento – 438.9

San Joaquin – 777.5

Fresno – 466.6

Kern – 612.8

Los Angeles – 553.9

Orange – 212.9

San Diego – 341.6

Murder

Orange County, home of Disneyland, is one of the state’s safest jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Statewide – 4.2

Alameda – 5.8

San Francisco – 4.5

Santa Clara – 2.3

Sacramento – 5.1

San Joaquin – 6.5

Fresno – 5.4

Kern – 9.2

Los Angeles – 5.0

Orange – 1.8

San Diego – 2.6

Rape

Statewide – 37.1

Alameda – 42.2

San Francisco – 37.0

Santa Clara – 47.0

Sacramento – 26.4

San Joaquin – 39.3

Fresno – 26.3

Kern – 50.1

Los Angeles – 40.9

Orange – 28.0

San Diego – 33.1

San Francisco is one of the state’s leaders in robberies.

Robbery

Statewide – 131.1

Alameda – 295.3

San Francisco – 356.1

Santa Clara – 93.9

Sacramento – 132.0

San Joaquin – 203.8

Fresno – 90.4

Kern – 136.3

Los Angeles – 182.7

Orange – 69.2

San Diego – 86.5

Aggravated assault