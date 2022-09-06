(KRON) — High temperatures are heavily impacting residents in our area this week, and some parts of the Bay are even breaking records. Walnut Creek is expected to hit 119 degrees on Tuesday, but where in the world do people face temperatures like that regularly?

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the highest ground temperature ever recorded was 134°F, measured on 10 July, 1913 at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California. Death Valley is well-known as one of the hottest places on earth, and the area regularly sees summer temperatures above 120°F, with overnight lows only dipping as low as the 90s, according to the National Park Service.

Accuweather meteorologist Bob Smerbeck provided a list of some of the hottest cities across the U.S. and the world. Here in the U.S., Florida and Hawaii have the highest average temperatures. Texas and California are worthy of honorable mentions as well, as each state has a couple of cities in the top list.

20 hottest U.S. cities and their average yearly temperatures:

Key West, Florida 78.9° F Pu’ukohola Heiau Historic Site, HI 78.9° F Death Valley, California 78.8° F Marathon, Florida 78.8° F Key Biscayne, Florida 78.7° F Kailua Kona, Big Island, Hawaii 78.3° F Honolulu Airport, Oahu, Hawaii 78.1° F Islamorada, Florida 77.9° F Crawl Key, Florida 77.8° F Key Largo, Florida 77.8° F Dry Tortugas, Florida 77.8° F Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii 77.7° F Bahia Honda Key, Florida 77.6° F Duck Key, Florida 77.6° F Miami International Airport, FL 77.5° F Mahaulepu, Kauai, Hawaii 77.4° F McAllen, Texas 77.4° F Pembroke Pines, Florida 77.4° F Pompano Beach, Florida 77.2° F Kahului, Maui, Hawaii 77.1° F

10 hottest cities in the world and their average yearly temperatures:

Doha, Qatar – 113° F Kuwait City, Kuwait – 108° F Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 108°F Lahore, Pakistan – 106° F Islamabad, Pakistan – 106° F Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates – 104 F New Delhi, India – 104° F Baghdad, Iraq – 104° F Tashkent, Uzbekistan – 99° F Kolkata, India – 95° F

The Bay Area is facing power outages amidst this heat wave, and high temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week.