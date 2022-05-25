The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.
Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.
In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.
Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.
In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in California in April 2022.
April refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in April
California
#1. Syria: 49
#2. Guatemala: 30
#3. Afghanistan: 24
#4. Ukraine: 16
#5. El Salvador: 11
#6. Sudan: 9
#7. Colombia: 7
#8. Moldova: 7
#9. Iran: 6
#10. Iraq: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551
#2. Syria: 539
#3. Burma: 226
#4. Afghanistan: 151
#5. Ukraine: 105
States that accepted the most refugees in April
#1. California: 160
#2. Texas: 143
#3. Michigan: 129
#4. New York: 108
#5. Kentucky: 105
Read on to see the countries that California has accepted the most refugees from since October
#1. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
California: 274
National: 2,511
Top states
#1. California: 274
#2. Michigan: 263
#3. Pennsylvania: 182
#4. New York: 179
#5. Florida: 150
#2. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
California: 159
National: 809
Top states
#1. Washington: 243
#2. California: 159
#3. Pennsylvania: 50
#4. Missouri: 42
#5. Ohio: 38
#3. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
California: 106
National: 489
Top states
#1. California: 106
#2. Texas: 60
#3. New Jersey: 49
#4. Georgia: 30
#5. Arizona: 23
#4. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
California: 69
National: 284
Top states
#1. California: 69
#2. Maryland: 34
#3. Virginia: 25
#4. New York: 19
#5. Texas: 18
#5. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October
California: 43
National: 130
Top states
#1. California: 43
#2. Washington: 30
#3. Florida: 12
#4. North Carolina: 9
#5. South Carolina: 6
#6. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
California: 38
National: 313
Top states
#1. Colorado: 39
#2. California: 38
#3. Virginia: 36
#4. Washington: 26
#5. Texas: 25
#7. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
California: 36
National: 235
Top states
#1. California: 36
#2. Michigan: 36
#3. Pennsylvania: 19
#4. Texas: 17
#5. Ohio: 16
#8. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
California: 28
National: 928
Top states
#1. New York: 133
#2. Wisconsin: 121
#3. Texas: 90
#4. Indiana: 59
#5. North Carolina: 58
#9. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
California: 27
National: 111
Top states
#1. California: 27
#2. Georgia: 16
#3. Virginia: 15
#4. Texas: 13
#5. Arizona: 5
#10. Armenia
Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October
California: 24
National: 26
Top states
#1. California: 24
#2. Ohio: 1
#3. Washington: 1
#11. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
California: 16
National: 1,170
Top states
#1. Texas: 100
#2. North Carolina: 91
#3. New York: 65
#4. Idaho: 57
#5. Illinois: 56
#12. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
California: 15
National: 249
Top states
#1. Florida: 26
#2. Texas: 25
#3. Massachusetts: 24
#4. Virginia: 20
#5. North Carolina: 17
#13. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
California: 12
National: 2,528
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 304
#2. Texas: 243
#3. Michigan: 152
#4. Arizona: 147
#5. Ohio: 128
#14. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October
California: 7
National: 41
Top states
#1. California: 7
#2. Virginia: 7
#3. Tennessee: 7
#4. New Jersey: 6
#5. Washington: 6
#15. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
California: 7
National: 53
Top states
#1. California: 7
#2. Tennessee: 7
#3. Georgia: 6
#4. Texas: 5
#5. Colorado: 4
#16. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
California: 6
National: 102
Top states
#1. Iowa: 14
#2. Minnesota: 10
#3. Arizona: 10
#4. Maryland: 9
#5. Ohio: 9
#17. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October
California: 5
National: 41
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 10
#2. Arizona: 9
#3. Utah: 8
#4. Georgia: 7
#5. California: 5
#18. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October
California: 5
National: 21
Top states
#1. Ohio: 6
#2. California: 5
#3. New York: 3
#4. Wisconsin: 3
#5. Virginia: 2
#19. Palestine
Refugees that arrived from Palestine since October
California: 5
National: 5
Top states
#1. California: 5
#20. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
California: 4
National: 219
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 62
#2. Ohio: 19
#3. Washington: 19
#4. Kentucky: 14
#5. New York: 13