FILE – “I Voted” stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

(KRON) — After months of campaigning, the 2022 California midterm election is today. According to election officials in several key Bay Area counties, turnout was solid despite steady Election Day rain.

The polls in California opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and closed at 8:00 p.m. Once polling locations statewide have closed, county boards of election will begin tabulating the results. Results will start registering shortly after, although many races aren’t expected to be called on the night.

There are a number of ways to get up-to-date election results on key races, including California Governor, San Francisco District Attorney and Oakland Mayor.

Those include:

