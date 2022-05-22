SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From the costumes to the accents, and all of the tea, of course, Americans can’t get enough of “Downton Abbey”. In order to celebrate the release of the second feature film this year titled “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, Scholarship Institute dove into the data and determined which characters each state loves most.

To find the answer, SI looked at the Google search trends for each state throughout the year. SI only included characters that had been in at least 50 episodes of the television series. However not all states have a deep love for individual characters. KRON4 spoke with Morgen Hale of SI to discuss why some states were not included.

“We used Google search trends to determine the data, and we found there were some states where Google did not have enough data to publish it, or they weren’t searching for individual characters,” Hale said. But who topped the list in California? Lady Mary Crawley, the determined daughter fighting for her inheritance in a world that prioritizes men. Check out the rest of the states below:

StateFavorite Character
AlabamaLady Edith Crawley
AlaskaN/A
ArizonaThomas Barrow
ArkansasJohn Bates
CaliforniaLady Mary Crawley
ColoradoLady Edith Crawley
ConnecticutLady Mary Crawley
DelawareN/A
District of ColumbiaViolet Crawley
FloridaLady Edith Crawley
GeorgiaThomas Barrow
HawaiiN/A
IdahoJohn Bates
IllinoisLady Mary Crawley
IndianaLady Edith Crawley
IowaThomas Barrow
KansasJohn Bates
KentuckyJohn Bates
LouisianaCora Crawley
MaineLady Edith Crawley
MarylandJohn Bates
MassachusettsThomas Barrow
MichiganJohn Bates
MinnesotaRobert Crawley
MississippiLady Edith Crawley
MissouriAnna Bates
MontanaN/A
NebraskaLady Edith Crawley
NevadaCharles Carson
New HampshireMrs. Hughes
New JerseyLady Mary Crawley
New MexicoThomas Barrow
New YorkThomas Barrow
North CarolinaThomas Barrow
North DakotaN/A
OhioAnna Bates
OklahomaThomas Barrow
OregonDaisy Mason
PennsylvaniaAnna Bates
Rhode IslandLady Edith Crawley
South CarolinaLady Mary Crawley
South DakotaN/A
TennesseeAnna Bates
TexasThomas Barrow
UtahThomas Barrow
VermontMrs. Patmore
VirginiaJohn Bates
WashingtonThomas Barrow
West VirginiaN/A
WisconsinJohn Bates
WyomingN/A