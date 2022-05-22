SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From the costumes to the accents, and all of the tea, of course, Americans can’t get enough of “Downton Abbey”. In order to celebrate the release of the second feature film this year titled “Downton Abbey: A New Era”, Scholarship Institute dove into the data and determined which characters each state loves most.

To find the answer, SI looked at the Google search trends for each state throughout the year. SI only included characters that had been in at least 50 episodes of the television series. However not all states have a deep love for individual characters. KRON4 spoke with Morgen Hale of SI to discuss why some states were not included.

“We used Google search trends to determine the data, and we found there were some states where Google did not have enough data to publish it, or they weren’t searching for individual characters,” Hale said. But who topped the list in California? Lady Mary Crawley, the determined daughter fighting for her inheritance in a world that prioritizes men. Check out the rest of the states below: