White House gives update on President Trump, Melania’s health

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.

A physician to the president released an update on their health Friday.

The president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin. This cocktail is considered experimental and still in clinical trials.

“The President remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

Regeneron further confirmed in a statement that their “cocktail” was administered to the President.

The first lady is doing well with only a mild cough and headache, according to the report.

The remainder of the First Family tested negative for the virus on Friday.

