White House releases statement on COVID safety, precautions

WASHINGTON, DC (KRON) – The White House on Tuesday issued a statement detailing the COVID-19 health and safety precautions taken within the Executive Residence.

The statement comes a day after President Trump returned to the White House Monday night, where he was seen taking off his mask on the balcony before stepping inside.

According to the health update, the White House has adopted “hospital-grade disinfection policies” since the widespread start of the pandemic in the US in March.

Additionally, there have been “coronavirus workshops” for staff to address concerns and “encouraged maximum teleworking.”

“The health of Residence staff members and their families are a paramount concern to the First Family,” the statement read.

Some of the precautionary measures the WH says it has taken include sanitization and filtration systems for residence employees, face masks requirement at all times, in addition to support from “the Medical Unit.”

Residence staff in direct contact with the First Family are tested daily, with support staff tested every 48 hours.

The White House said it has also hired a “well-being” consultant for staff who need to speak anonymously to someone regarding mental health concerns.

“With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination.”

