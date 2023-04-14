SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New details that emerged Friday have shed new light on the April 4 stabbing death of tech mogul Bob Lee. While early speculation had it that the Cash App founder was likely the victim of a “random” street crime, prosecutors now believe he was killed by Nima Momeni, a fellow tech executive.

In what could be regarded as an almost Shakespearean twist, Momeni appears to have been motivated by concerns that Lee was somehow involved with his younger sister, Khazar Elyassnia.

Little is currently known about Khazar Elyassnia. According to the Associated Press, she’s married to Dino Elyassnia, a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon whose website lists his practice as being on Sutter Street.

She was seen in court with her husband on Friday morning when her brother made his initial appearance before a judge. Photos show her cutting something of a glamorous figure with her blonde hair and Yves St. Laurent sunglasses on indoors.

Khazar Elyassnia, left, stands in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni, who has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. (AP Photo/Olga Rodriguez)

In court documents, she’s mentioned by first name “Khazar” in reference to a FaceTime call between her brother the suspect and Lee, identified respectively as “Defendant” and “Victim” in the court documents.

Otherwise, she is referred to as “female subject” or “Female” throughout the documents.

“Female was married but the relationship had possibly been in jeopardy,” court documents state. An unnamed witness in the court documents was said to be “unsure if Victim and Female had an intimate relationship.”

The court docs identify “Defendant” Nima Momeni as “Female’s older brother.” According to the timeline laid out in the documents, she sent a text message to Lee shortly after he was stabbed to death by her brother.

“Just wanted to make sure your doing ok,” she reportedly texted. “Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks.”

According to court documents, Momeni questioned Lee about if he had done “drugs” or “anything inappropriate” with his sister prior to the alleged stabbing.

Court documents indicate Elyassnia lives at the Millennium Tower, the 35-storey luxury high-rise that’s famously been gradually sinking and tilting since it was completed in 2009. Her apartment was reportedly one of the three locations Lee visited on the night he was killed.