Why are black outs pushed back by PG&E?

(KRON) A second wave of massive black outs has been pushed back to later this evening by PG&E in two Bay Area Counties.

Emergency officials in Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties are saying they expect outages now starting at 8 p.m.

Those outages were originally to start at noon Wednesday.

@PGE4Me is reporting the PSPS is delayed until 8:00 p.m. If we learn of more information we will post it. — Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) October 9, 2019

KRON4 News has repeatedly reached out to PG&E for comment but so far there has been no response.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Anderson said gusts of 40 mph were recorded Wednesday and expected to increase and move south as the day goes along.

Anderson says winds should peak between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in much of the San Francisco Bay Area.

1:30 pm – Present wind gusts in the North Bay Mtns are in the 15-30 mph range. Gusts will significantly increase during the period of greatest concern overnight and into early Thursday when gusts in the mtns will reach 45-55 mph, locally 65 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sy8fNZ6SGH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2019

Some residents upset with the blackouts complained that the utility rushed to cut power when winds were not strong.

PG&E says it expects to cut power to eight counties later Wednesday.

The utility relies on its own weather forecasters when deciding whether to cut power.

People in Moraga, California, were lining up at gas stations to fill their tanks and at the town’s only grocery store to buy food before possibly having their electricity turned off.

Shelves also were also being emptied of emergency supplies at the town hardware store before Pacific Gas and Electric shut down power to help prevent wildfires.

Hardware and Lumber store owner Bill Snider said he sold 500 flashlights Tuesday and the shop ran out of batteries and coolers, even pricey ones that cost as much as $400.

Customer Elma Lear of Lafayette said she had to purchase $40 worth of beeswax candles from a home decor shop because there were none left at the hardware.