Why buy flowers when you can get a bouquet made of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?

Flower bouquets are so 2018.
Say hello to the Reese’s Extravaganza Bouquet — which is basically a bunch of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and fake flowers in bouquet form!
The bouquet, which is sold at retailers including Walmart and Overstock, is described as a “sweet and special gift” for the “peanut butter lover in your life.”
If you need to get the sweet details, a total 36 Reese’s Peanut Buter Cups are included with the matching orange flowers.
The bouquet retails at around $45, which is obviously a lot more than buying 36 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but isn’t it all about presentation?
Overstock sells a similar item which includes different kinds of Reese’s Cups such as White Creme and Big Cup varieties.
If you’re not a Reese’s fan, there are other candy bouquets available — like a Ferrero Rocher bouquet, a Twizzler bouquet, Baby Ruth bouquet, and even an M&M bouquet to name a few.
What would you pick?
