FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E customers will see their California Climate Credit sooner this year.

According to information released by state officials, the spring credits that PG&E customers regularly see in April have been brought forward by state officials to help make the large and unexpected bill increases from higher gas prices this winter season easier to manage.

Another credit is then usually applied around October.

Officials say customers may have received these credits as early as February – and if you don’t receive your credit by April contact your utility provider

PG&E electric customers should receive $38.39 in credit – and gas customers should receive $52.78. The two credits combined (for electricity and gas customers) should be $91.17.

This California Climate Credit comes from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas distributors, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the Air Resources Board. The credit on your electricity bill is your share of the payments from the state’s program.

According to PG&E, the to fund the California Climate Credit comes from the state, not the utility company.