Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday.
It rolled down an embankment after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
