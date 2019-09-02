Live Now
Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday.

It rolled down an embankment after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

