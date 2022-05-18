(BCN) — The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of wildfires in parts of the greater Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California on Thursday and Friday because of expected high winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for several counties, including parts of Solano and San Joaquin counties, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday as winds with gusts of up to 45 mph and minimum humidity in the single-digits are forecasted, according to the weather service.

The strongest winds in the Bay Area could be seen in the hills of Napa County as well as the valleys of eastern Contra Costa County and the East Bay hills above 1,500 feet, forecasters say. The latest weather forecasts in the region can be found at weather.gov/bayarea.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.