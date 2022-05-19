SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department is asking all residents, but especially those who live near the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) area, to prepare properties for the upcoming wildfire season. SRFD says this is the best way to be proactive in light of the coming high temperatures.

SRFD tracked late-season rains and drought conditions and determined that wildfire season will begin on June 6, according an SRFD press release, “We are expecting another long and significant fire season following back-to-back years of drought conditions,” Fire Chief Scott Westrope said.

SRFD will also be handling weed abatement inspections around Santa Rosa after June 6. This measure requires that seasonal grasses and weeds on particular properties are maintained at a height of four inches or less. This is required of all properties within the WUI, vacant lots around Santa Rosa, and developed properties with more than a half-acre of unimproved land keep all weeds and seasonal grasses

The City of Santa Rosa will be hosting a Wildfire Ready Resource Fair this Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Courthouse Square. For more information on the fair, please visit the event website.

The SRFD included a list of tips to prepare your home and property for wildfire season:

Maintain a ‘defensible space’ of at least 30 feet around the home; trim back trees, especially low hanging branches and branches near rooflines a distance of at least 10 feet.

Clean the roof and the gutters of debris.

Rake up and remove leaves from around your home and from under decks.

Move wood pile and other combustible materials away from your home or deck.

Inspect and repair exterior siding, including dry rot, gaps, cracks, and warping to protect your home from embers.

Review emergency plans and evacuation procedures and discuss with all household members.

Take stock of emergency essentials like food and water and assessing “Go Bag” needs such as clothing, medicine, and important documents.

If you need additional information on wildfire preparedness please visit the SRFD’s Wildfire Ready online information center.