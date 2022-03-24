NAPA (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Thursday that electric vehicle owners would be eligible to receive $400 debit cards under his proposed gas rebate program for California vehicle owners.

Speaking to reporters in Napa following a roundtable on his Care Court plan for homelessness, Newsom was asked by KRON4’s Ashley Zavala if someone who owned a Mercedes Benz and a Tesla would be eligible for an $800 rebate under the plan.

“That’s not untrue,” Newsom replied. “And I’m completely open. We made this clear yesterday, I’ll reinforce it today to work the legislature if they want to create a framework of means testing.”

The governor’s proposal, unveiled Wednesday, calls for $9 billion in tax refunds to be sent directly to Californians to help relieve residents from skyrocketing gas prices.