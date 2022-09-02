CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — This coming Labor Day weekend the Bay Area could see record breaking hot temperatures, but we are not expecting strong winds. Even so, the risk of wildfires remains high.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of the Bay Area but not a Red Flag Warning. That’s because in order to have Red Flag conditions there needs to be strong winds as well as heat.

We are fortunate that we don’t have that wind element, but we do have a heightened sense or risk associated with the heat that’s going to be here where we do anticipate seeing additional calls for fires.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister says that even though they aren’t expecting strong winds this weekend, there is still an increased risk of wildfires. After months without significant rain fall, the ground is bone dry. The hot temperatures also mean that the humidity will remain low overnight.

The increased temperatures are going to dry out the fuel moistures. We are going to have a low recovery overnight.

KRON On is streaming live news now

While we don’t have an actual Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service, increased temperatures do indicate an increased element of risk that we don’t see day-to-day when it’s 80 or 90 degrees. The fire protection district is asking residents to take extra care not to start a fire.

It’s asking residents to:

Avoid using machinery or dragging chains in dry grass

Remove dead and dying vegetation from around homes

Properly extinguish all smoking materials.

And finally, make sure you have a well-stocked “go bag” just in case a fire does force you to leave home on short notice.