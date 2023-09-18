OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Commission is weighing in on whether former Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong should be considered to get his job back.

The commission has said they will have a list of finalists for the chief position by next month. But its vice chair said Monday that they have not started interviewing candidates. And now they need to figure out if they are going to consider Armstrong.

The commission had a closed session Monday that lasted longer than it was supposed to, with no explanation given. But in the open session, the commission did give an update on the search for a new police chief.

It said that after many forums with the community, a final job description for the chief position was announced on September 5.

The goal is to recommend the top three candidates to the mayor on the week of Oct. 16, then have a new chief selected the following week. Vice-chair David Jordan says they are vetting candidates for interviews right now.

Commission chair Tyfahra Milele Singleton put out a statement before Monday’s meeting saying Armstrong never should have been fired and that she wants to add the former chief to the commission’s short list of candidates. At the meeting, Singleton Milele didn’t speak much about this recommendation, but Jordan admitted this is something that needs to be considered.

“I think to ignore former chief Armstrong as a candidate would be to ignore a significant amount of community voice,” he said. “Therefore, we have to balance that with what we understand is a very polarizing and dynamic situation. There are people who are very much pro-Armstrong and people who are very much not.”

The discussion about considering Armstrong ended abruptly on Monday. This will surely be further discussed. At Monday’s meeting, the commission also voted to extend the duty of the interim police chief Darren Allison. He was appointed by Mayor Sheng Thao on March 4.